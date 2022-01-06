Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total value of $5,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Etsy stock opened at $188.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.85. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

