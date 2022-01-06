Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,433 shares of company stock valued at $72,686,504. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $188.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

