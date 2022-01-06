Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $104,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Etsy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,433 shares of company stock valued at $72,686,504 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $188.35 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

