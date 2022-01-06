EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24), with a volume of 14,344 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.94. The company has a market cap of £15.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.08.

EU supply Company Profile (LON:EUSP)

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

