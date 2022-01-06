Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,181,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.98. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,285. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

