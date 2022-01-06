eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $466,500.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,943. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

