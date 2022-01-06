Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.66.

XOM stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $282.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

