F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Raised to $14.50

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

FNB opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

