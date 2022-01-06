F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FXLV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Sell-side analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

