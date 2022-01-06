F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,204 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $275,029.72.

On Thursday, November 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00.

FFIV opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.34. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

