Fairfield Bush & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 276,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,957,209. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

