Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 2,019 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.50. 14,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,588. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

