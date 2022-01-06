Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 589 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Generac accounts for 1.3% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.41. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,141. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $223.00 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.11. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.