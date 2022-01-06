Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 849 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.5% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,191 shares of company stock valued at $440,111,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $34.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,853.37. 19,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,649. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,929.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,808.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

