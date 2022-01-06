Fairfield Bush & CO. Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.12.

BIIB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,762. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

