Ferguson (LON:FERG) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a £150 ($202.13) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of £112 ($150.92). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ferguson from £126.40 ($170.33) to £132.60 ($178.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($154.97) to £130 ($175.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from £133 ($179.22) to £147 ($198.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £129.93 ($175.08).

LON:FERG opened at £132.90 ($179.09) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($183.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of £121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of £109.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a market cap of £29.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81.

In related news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of £103.80 ($139.87) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($104,905.00).

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

