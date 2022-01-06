Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $435.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.81. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

