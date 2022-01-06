Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company is re-allocating its branch networks to enhance presence in high-growth markets. The recovery in the U.S economy is likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality for Fifth Third in the upcoming period. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment activities are likely to be sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainties. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of FITB opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

