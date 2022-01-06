Financial Contrast: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) vs. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Altair Engineering and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 4 0 2.57 SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.45%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $174.57, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -0.99% 4.82% 2.46% SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altair Engineering and SPS Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $469.92 million 10.92 -$10.50 million ($0.08) -849.02 SPS Commerce $312.63 million 14.60 $45.59 million $1.24 102.38

SPS Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altair Engineering. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Altair Engineering on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

