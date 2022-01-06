Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $928.00

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 928 ($12.51) and last traded at GBX 928 ($12.51), with a volume of 114200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 917 ($12.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 900.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 900.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.87.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 902 ($12.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,020 ($12,154.70). Also, insider Simon Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £177,200 ($238,781.84). Insiders acquired 23,274 shares of company stock valued at $20,620,846 in the last quarter.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

