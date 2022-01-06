First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCF. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

