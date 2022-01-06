First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Update

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Niles Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. First Niles Financial has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

