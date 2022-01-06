First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Update

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Niles Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. First Niles Financial has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.75.
About First Niles Financial
