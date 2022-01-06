First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $193.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.90.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

