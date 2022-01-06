First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.