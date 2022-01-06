First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $52.09. Approximately 1,990,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,963,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42.

