First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,736 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 5.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 1.58% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $122,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

FPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 16,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

