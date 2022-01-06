Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,207,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 3,203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FCUUF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,539. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $492.13 million, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

FCUUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their price target on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

