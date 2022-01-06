FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,300 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.96. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.