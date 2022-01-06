Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,600 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 939,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGETF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flight Centre Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF remained flat at $$10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

