Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 37.9% in December

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 278,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 83,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,640. The company has a market cap of $781.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

