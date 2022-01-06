Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) & Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Financial Review

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 23.28% 13.26% 1.06% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 16.72% 9.89% 0.77%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Flushing Financial and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.82%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $275.37 million 2.75 $34.67 million $2.13 11.58 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.82 $6.83 million $2.09 15.67

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flushing Financial pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

