Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $794.00

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 794 ($10.70) and last traded at GBX 791.40 ($10.66), with a volume of 33524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 771 ($10.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.45) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 707.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 656.94.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

