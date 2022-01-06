Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 2,030.8% in December

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 2,030.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FSNUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,572. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

