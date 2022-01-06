Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

