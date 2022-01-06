FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Volume Hits $280.65 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.31 billion and $280.65 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.26 or 0.00089040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,637,676 coins and its circulating supply is 138,768,340 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.