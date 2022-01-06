fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.90

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 13286919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% in the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.