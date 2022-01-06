Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 5.1%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 7,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 285,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $614.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
