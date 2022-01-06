Fundamenta Market Cap Reaches $299,582.19 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $299,582.19 and approximately $23,853.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.12 or 0.07874445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00076437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,912.00 or 0.99998850 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008059 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,417,583 coins and its circulating supply is 959,663 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.