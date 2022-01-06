Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 4.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.58. 34,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,854,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BOCOM International downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

