FY2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Lowered by Analyst

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.20.

BOS stock opened at C$43.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.94 and a 1 year high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$141.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.95 million.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

