FY2024 EPS Estimates for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Driven Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Driven Brands stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 157.86. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 32.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,699,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

