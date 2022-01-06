GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $497,740.00 (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $497,740.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003244 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.31 or 0.07753612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,714.46 or 0.99867496 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007319 BTC.

About GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

