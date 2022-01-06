Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Get Gaia alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Gaia has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth $2,521,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.