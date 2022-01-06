Galatasaray Fan Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $826,314.00 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $14.16 million and $826,314.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00009408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.12 or 0.07874445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00076437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,912.00 or 0.99998850 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008059 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

