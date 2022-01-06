Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.
OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
