Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

