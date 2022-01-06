Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 167285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

