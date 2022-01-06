GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$70.50 at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.08.

GDI stock opened at C$55.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

