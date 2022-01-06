General Mills Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 90,420 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,760% compared to the typical volume of 3,162 call options.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,942. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

