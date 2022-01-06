General Mills Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 90,420 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,760% compared to the typical volume of 3,162 call options.
Shares of GIS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,942. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
