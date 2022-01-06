Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $37.44

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.44, but opened at $36.30. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 23,677 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 103,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

