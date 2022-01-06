Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 72.54%.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
